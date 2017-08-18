PD: Counterfeit money being passed in Cottonwood, Jerome

The suspects have been passing around counterfeit money in Cottonwood businesses. (Source: Cottonwood PD)

Counterfeit money is being passed at several local businesses in Cottonwood and Jerome, according to Cottonwood police.

Two suspects, a man and woman, have allegedly used counterfeit 100 and 50 dollar bills this month in the Verde Valley area.

"It appears the counterfeit money is made using one dollar and five dollar bills and converting them to 100 and 50 dollar bills," said Sgt. Monica Kuhlt of the Cottonwood Police Department in a news release.

Kuhlt said if a merchant uses a counterfeit detection pen to determine its authenticity, the pen will indicate it is a legitimate bill because the suspects are using authentic paper.

The two suspects have been caught on surveillance cameras at a business in Cottonwood and another in Jerome.

If anyone has information involving these individuals or counterfeit money being passed in the Verde Valley, they are encouraged to contact Cottonwood police at (928) 649-1397 or Silent Witness at (800) 932-3232.

