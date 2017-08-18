'Houdini' the Desert tortoise missing in Goodyear

Like the magician, "Houdini" the Desert tortoise has pulled off a disappearing act. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Houdini is a pet tortoise for a family in Goodyear and they say he has been missing since the morning of August 15.

"I'm very devastated that we lost him, he probably escaped out of the hole or probably our gardeners left the gate open," said Judah.

They have owned the tortoise for 18 years.

Houdini was last seen near Virginia Avenue and Pebblecreek Parkway in Goodyear.

