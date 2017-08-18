History of the Confederacy in Arizona

During the Civil War, Arizona was nothing more than a territory but it did have a role during the war. Confederate forces moved into the territory from New Mexico and even declared the Arizona territory part of the Confederacy in 1861.

During the rebels' time in the territory, they occupied places like Tuscon. It was all in an attempt to reach California. However, Union forces dispatched to the area and were involved in several skirmishes in places like Gila Bend and Picacho Peak. Several were killed on both sides.

In May of 1862, the Confederates pulled out of the territory and gave up their ambitious plans to make it to California.

According to Marshall Kimble, the official historian of Arizona, after the war there was a big influx of former Confederate soldiers moving into the territory after losing their homes and livelihoods.

Confederate memorials didn't really appear until the 20th century. Many were built in the 1940s through the 1960s, especially in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Civil War.

Marshall says over the years the Civil War was romanticized which led people to show interest and memorialize the conflict.

