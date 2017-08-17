4 officers transported to hospital after apartment fire in Mesa

Four police officers were transported to a hospital Thursday night after an apartment fire in Mesa, firefighters said.

The fire was reported in the 1000 block of S. San Jose near Southern Avenue and Dobson Road, according to the Mesa Fire & Medical Department.

Firefighters from Mesa and Tempe responded to the apartment fire and found heavy fire on the second floor of the building, according to the Mesa Fire & Medical Department.

Mesa police officers helped with evacuating people from the apartment building.

Eight officers and one resident suffered smoke inhalation. The resident and four of the officers were transported to a hospital. No one was critically injured, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Crews frm @Tempegov Fire asst us w/ apt fire nr Southern/Dobson @MesaPD did gr8 job saving lives with evacuations. 8 ppl injured. pic.twitter.com/kHsJ3Lcvny — Mesa Fire & Medical (@MesaFireDept) August 18, 2017

