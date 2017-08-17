Biker group offering protection for President Trump's visit

"We're not here to start anything," said Jim Williams. Williams is with Bikers for Trump Arizona. He says their goal is simply to make sure the people who want to come see and hear the President on Tuesday can do so comfortably. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to the Valley next week, a group of bikers are once again offering up protection to his supporters planning to attend the event. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

"We're not here to start anything," said Jim Williams.

Williams is with Bikers for Trump Arizona. He says their goal is simply to make sure the people who want to come see and hear the President on Tuesday can do so comfortably.

It's sort of a volunteer protection service they're providing.

"We don't want anybody hurt, we don't anybody intimidated or anybody to stay away from the rally because they're afraid there's going to be some violence showing up," Williams said.

In all, he is hoping for a couple hundred bikers to show up at the convention center for the campaign rally style event Trump is holding. On a personal note, he told us he was excited for the President's return to the Valley and was looking forward to hearing what he had to say.

Williams says given the current climate and the planned protests, they will be on their toes.

"You've got people wanting to come down and stir these people up and shake them up," said Williams.

Because of that, he does expect perhaps some heated, or tense exchanges but said they'll do their best to ensure their folks don't stir anything up.

"We keep our people in line, make sure they don't start anything, they don't go and start or provoke anything and we've never really had any problem with that," he said.

Williams told us he believes everyone has the right to protest and he welcomes it on Tuesday as long as it is peaceful.

"What you don't have a right to do is to harm people, intimidate people throw rocks and bottles and stuff," said Williams.

Phoenix Police is working with state and federal agencies to handle the actual security for the event, of course the secret service is taking care of the President.

