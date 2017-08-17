5 people injured, 1 seriously, in crash on Phoenix freeway

Five people were hurt in a crash on the Loop 202 freeway at 24th Street. (Source: ADOT)

Authorities say five people have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash on a Phoenix freeway.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say four of the people have minor injuries but one person has been taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

There's no immediate word on the cause of the crash Thursday evening during rush hour on the Loop 202 freeway at 24th Street.

Fire officials say they had to extricate the person who was seriously hurt from the vehicle.

Authorities haven't released any names or ages of the five injured people.

