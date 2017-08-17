Friend Pays it Forward to Mesa mom who adopted 8 children

Anjenette Sanchez saw that the Arrington family could use some help, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to the mom with the full house. (Source: CBS 5)

A couple years ago, the Valley mom and her husband adopted eight children, and haven't looked back. (Source: CBS 5)

There's a lot of love and a lot of kids inside Maxine Arrington's Mesa home.

And that's exactly how she wants it.

"They're our family," said Arrington. "They bring us so much joy, and there's not a day goes by that we're not grateful for them."

A couple years ago, the Valley mom and her husband adopted eight children, and haven't looked back.

They've done their best to provide a good home and good life, but there are plenty of challenges, especially this time of year, with the kids going back to school and in need of new clothes, backpacks and other school supplies.

"I think because they have not had a lot, they are very grateful for what they do get," said Arrington.

Arrington recently mentioned on social media that she could use some help getting the kids ready for the new school year.

That's where Anjenette Sanchez comes in.

Sanchez saw that the Arrington family could use some help, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to the mom with the full house.

"To make such a huge impact on one child's life, and really change their life, but to do that for eight kids, that's really something," said Sanchez.

A CBS 5 news camera followed along as Sanchez went to the Arrington's home to give her $500.

"It's a lot to buy back to school supplies and clothes for eight children," Sanchez told Arrington. "I can't imagine, but being great parents they are, I know Maxine and her husband will figure it out. She's a selfless lady with a big heart for children. So on behalf of my family and Channel 5, I want to Pay it Forward to you. Here's $500. You're a wonderful lady."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.