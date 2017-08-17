Buckeye High School heads to Hawaii for season opener

The Buckeye high school football team will open the season in Hawaii. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The Buckeye high school football team will open the season in Hawaii. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
This week is known as “Week 0” in the high school football season. Over 50 games are scheduled across Arizona but only one team will open in Hawaii. 

The Buckeye Hawks took the practice field upon arrival in Oahu to prepare for their opener against Kailua High School.

"It’s really exciting,” says Hawks senior Jesus Mireles. “We’ve been getting prepared for his game for, I want to say, years now.  The excitement is beyond the roof.”

Some of the Buckeye players had never been on an airplane prior to boarding for the trip. The Hawks spent Thursday touring the Pearl Harbor Monument.  Their game is scheduled for 7 pm Arizona time on Friday night.

“I’ve never been to Hawaii,” says Hawks senior Troy Delgado. “I’ve never seen the ocean before.”

The Hawks have been raising money for two years to fund the trip. It costs $1,500 per person, and with 50 students traveling, the total cost for the trip was $75,000. Defensive coordinator Kalani Ellis gets a chance to take his team to his hometown.

“I’m mostly looking forward to the kids going to Hawaii and learning my culture,” says Ellis. “I’m looking forward to taking them back to my hometown… the boys have worked hard to raise money.”

Buckeye will play an 11-game schedule. The school had to get approval from the AIA to play the extra game and it will not count towards playoff power points. 

After Friday night, the Buckeye returns to the Valley and will play Sunrise Mountain on August 25.

