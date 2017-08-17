Alleged drug dealer busted with 30,000 fake Oxy pills in car

A Phoenix man has been arrested after police reportedly found 30,000 fentanyl (fake Oxy) pills in his car.

Rosendo Ortiz, Jr., 27, faces multiple charges including conspiracy, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and misconduct involving weapons.

Police say on August 13, they got a tip about a possible drug deal going down near Food City near 91st Avenue and Thomas.

Investigators say they watched as Ortiz allegedly met with a courier, and that the courier handed over several packages to Ortiz.

Police then stopped Ortiz several blocks away for a traffic violation. When police searched his car, they reportedly found four packages containing about 30,000 fentanyl pills and a loaded gun.

“This massive seizure removed thousands of potentially lethal doses of this powerful narcotic off the streets,” said Doug Coleman, Special Agent in Charge of DEA in Arizona. “DEA will never relent in its pursuit of Mexican cartels who manufacture huge quantities of fake oxycodone pills using fentanyl.”

The fentanyl pills were designed to look like oxycodone pills were blue in color and stamped with “M” and “30” similar to the counterfeit oxycodone pills DEA alerted the public to earlier this year.

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin.

During a later search of Ortiz's home, police allegedly found 300 more pills, $15,000 in cash and several weapons, including an AK-47.

Ortiz reportedly told police that he has been receiving and distributing drugs in the Phoenix area for about two months, and has been making $1,600 a month.

According to the police report, Ortiz "is a large scale drug dealer who distributes quantities of illegal drugs in the Phoenix Metropolitan area."

