Another victim's family plans to sue Chandler district in hazing case

Principal Ken James could face charges in connection to what he did and didn't know about the hazing allegations. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A fifth family of a victim in the Hamilton High School hazing case plans to sue the Chandler Unified School District.

The school district said it received the notice of claim on Tuesday. The family is seeking $7 million. The unidentified family is represented by the same attorney as the four other families.

Three families first said they planned to sue the district for a total of $20 million. Their notice of claims was served to the district in late May but the documents were made public on July 26. The three families cited "negligent hiring and negligent supervision."

The fourth family filed their notice of claim for a $7 million lawsuit earlier this month.

According to court documents, police have only said there were four victims.

The physical and sexual assaults took place between the fall of 2016 and January of 2017. Earlier this year, three Hamilton High School football players were arrested for alleged hazing.

One of the suspects is Nathaniel William Thomas. The 17-year-old is being charged as an adult and pleaded not guilty to charges of child molestation, kidnapping and aggravated assault. In the court paperwork, prosecutors said there are Victim A, Victim B, Victim C and Victim D.

In addition, two 16-year-olds were charged in juvenile court.

As for the adults in charge of the program, police have recommended charges against the school's athletic director/assistant principal Shawn Rustad, now-former football coach Steve Belles and principal Ken James. No charges have been officially filed.

Police said the three school administrators knew about the hazing allegations but didn't report them to police.

James and Rustad remain at the school at their respective positions. Belles was replaced as head coach and reassigned in May.

