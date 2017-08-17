Mesa PD asks for public's help identifying sex assault suspect

Mesa police released a composite sketch Thursday afternoon of a man suspected of sex assault, and asked for the public's help in identifying him.

Around 2:28 p.m. on Tuesday, the suspect approached a woman sitting near a lake at Dobson Ranch Park in Mesa. The man exposed himself to the woman and then groped her genital area, according to a news release from the Mesa Police Department.

The victim screamed and fought the man off. The suspect then ran away towards Dobson Road, police said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his mid 20's with a heavy build and straight black hair. He had brown eyes and was wearing a black t-shirt and black pants. He was described as having what appeared to be a mole on the right side of his face, according to the news release.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

