Some say no to eclipse viewing, Navajo tradition forbids

Some Native Americans won't be looking at the eclipse on Monday. (Source: CNN)

Monday is the big day! For the first time in decades, a total solar eclipse will jog over the United States.

MOBILE/APP USERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE IMAGE OF A PARTIAL ECLIPSE

Millions will watch as the moon, for a brief time, blocks out the sun.

Not everyone is going to head outside, though, with protective glasses to get a peek.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather blog]

Traditional Navajo teachings say you should not look at the eclipse as it is happening.

MOBILE/APP USERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE IMAGE OF THE ARIZONA LANDSCAPE BELONGING TO THE NAVAJO NATION

In accordance with fundamental Diné (Navajo) teachings, nation members are supposed to stay home and not eat or drink during the eclipse.

The moon and the sun are quite sacred to Navajos and they give respect during their union by looking away during the event.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Total Solar Eclipse 2017]

After the eclipse passes, some Navajos will say a prayer asking for peace and harmony for family and friends.

It depends on who you ask, but some say there is a real fear bad things can happen if you look during the eclipse, like health issues.

Now, like most cultures and religions, some people are more traditional than others when it comes to the rules and practices.

So, while there will be plenty of Navajos who don't look at the eclipse, there will be others who do.

[RELATED: How to keep your eyes protected, avoid scams during solar eclipse]

MOBILE/APP USERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE IMAGE OF A TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE

But for those who do keep with tradition, The Navajo Nation is allowing employees to stay home during the eclipse that has been respected by Navajos for thousands of years.

[RELATED: Majestic places to view solar eclipse in AZ]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.