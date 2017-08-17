Some say no to eclipse viewing, Navajo tradition forbids

Posted: Updated:
By Ian Schwartz, CBS 5 Wake Up Meteorologist
Connect
Some Native Americans won't be looking at the eclipse on Monday. (Source: CNN) Some Native Americans won't be looking at the eclipse on Monday. (Source: CNN)
(3TV/CBS 5) -

Monday is the big day! For the first time in decades, a total solar eclipse will jog over the United States.

MOBILE/APP USERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE IMAGE OF A PARTIAL ECLIPSE

Millions will watch as the moon, for a brief time, blocks out the sun. 

Not everyone is going to head outside, though, with protective glasses to get a peek. 

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather blog]

Traditional Navajo teachings say you should not look at the eclipse as it is happening.

 

MOBILE/APP USERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE IMAGE OF THE ARIZONA LANDSCAPE BELONGING TO THE NAVAJO NATION

In accordance with fundamental Diné (Navajo) teachings, nation members are supposed to stay home and not eat or drink during the eclipse. 

The moon and the sun are quite sacred to Navajos and they give respect during their union by looking away during the event.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Total Solar Eclipse 2017]

After the eclipse passes, some Navajos will say a prayer asking for peace and harmony for family and friends. 

It depends on who you ask, but some say there is a real fear bad things can happen if you look during the eclipse, like health issues.

Now, like most cultures and religions, some people are more traditional than others when it comes to the rules and practices.

So, while there will be plenty of Navajos who don't look at the eclipse, there will be others who do.

[RELATED: How to keep your eyes protected, avoid scams during solar eclipse]

MOBILE/APP USERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE IMAGE OF A TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE

But for those who do keep with tradition, The Navajo Nation is allowing employees to stay home during the eclipse that has been respected by Navajos for thousands of years.

[RELATED: Majestic places to view solar eclipse in AZ]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Weather BlogMore>>

  • Some say no to eclipse viewing, Navajo tradition forbids

    Thursday, August 17 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-08-18 00:26:48 GMT
    Some Native Americans won't be looking at the eclipse on Monday. (Source: CNN)Some Native Americans won't be looking at the eclipse on Monday. (Source: CNN)

    Monday is the big day! For the first time in decades, a total solar eclipse will jog over the United States. Not everyone is going to head outside, though, with protective glasses to get a peek. 

    More >

    Monday is the big day! For the first time in decades, a total solar eclipse will jog over the United States. Not everyone is going to head outside, though, with protective glasses to get a peek. 

    More >

  • UPDATE

    AZ skies looking good for Monday's solar eclipse!

    AZ skies looking good for Monday's solar eclipse!

    Thursday, August 17 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-08-17 21:25:34 GMT
    Solar EclipseSolar Eclipse

    The countdown is on the Great American Eclipse this coming Monday. We'll get a pretty good view of a partial eclipse here in Arizona...IF Mother Nature cooperates. 

    More >

    The countdown is on the Great American Eclipse this coming Monday. We'll get a pretty good view of a partial eclipse here in Arizona...IF Mother Nature cooperates. 

    More >

  • An inexpensive way to see the eclipse

    An inexpensive way to see the eclipse

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 6:29 AM EDT2017-08-16 10:29:42 GMT
    There are special glasses that are selling out quickly but if you can't get a hold of a pair, here is a simple and inexpensive way to see the eclipse. (Source: americaneclipse.com)There are special glasses that are selling out quickly but if you can't get a hold of a pair, here is a simple and inexpensive way to see the eclipse. (Source: americaneclipse.com)

    A safe way to see the eclipse is with the pinhole projector and all you need is two pieces of cardboard or paper and a thumbtack. 

    More >

    A safe way to see the eclipse is with the pinhole projector and all you need is two pieces of cardboard or paper and a thumbtack. 

    More >
    •   

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • Buckeye High School heads to Hawaii for season opener

    Buckeye High School heads to Hawaii for season opener

    Thursday, August 17 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-08-18 01:03:47 GMT
    The Buckeye High School football team will open the season in Hawaii. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)The Buckeye High School football team will open the season in Hawaii. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    This week is known as “Week 0” in the high school football season. Over 50 games are scheduled across Arizona but only one team will open in Hawaii. 

    More >

    This week is known as “Week 0” in the high school football season. Over 50 games are scheduled across Arizona but only one team will open in Hawaii. 

    More >

  • Concussion study reveals most Valley parents will let kids play football

    Concussion study reveals most Valley parents will let kids play football

    Thursday, August 17 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-08-17 22:54:40 GMT
    Barrow Neurological Institute released a study that claimed about 33 percent of Valley parents won't allow their kids play football due to concussion risks. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Barrow Neurological Institute released a study that claimed about 33 percent of Valley parents won't allow their kids play football due to concussion risks. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    The Barrow Neurological Institute released the state of high school sport concussions in Arizona.

    More >

    The Barrow Neurological Institute released the state of high school sport concussions in Arizona.

    More >

  • Thursday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: HOA speeding ticket

    Thursday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: HOA speeding ticket

    A Valley homeowner says his HOA sent him a notice for going 2 miles an hour over the speed limit. The HOA says he will get a fine if he does it again. Does an HOA have that power? See what 3 On Your Side found out -- Thursday at 9 p.m. on 3TV.

    More >

    A Valley homeowner says his HOA sent him a notice for going 2 miles an hour over the speed limit. The HOA says he will get a fine if he does it again. Does an HOA have that power? See what 3 On Your Side found out -- Thursday at 9 p.m. on 3TV.

    More >
    •   