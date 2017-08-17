Sonoran-style Baked Eggs

Courtesy of: Chef Michael Rusconi, Rusconi's American Kitchen

¼ cup olive oil

3each bell peppers, any color, thinly sliced

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

2 beefsteak tomatoes, cut into wedges

8 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 jalapeño, with seeds, halved lengthwise

¼ cup freshCilantro leaves

1½ teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon paprika

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup goat cheese

6 each large eggs

1/2 cup grated sharp white cheddar (about 4 oz.)

¼ cup grated cotija (about 1 oz.)

Grilled Bread

Preparation

Heat oil in a large heavy pot over medium heat. Add bell peppers and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and just beginning to brown, 10–12 minutes.

Add tomatoes, garlic, jalapeño, chili powder, and paprika to pan. Reduce heat to medium-low and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are very soft and liquid is thickened, 20–30 minutes; season with salt and pepper. Discard jalapeño.

Preheat oven to 400°. Transfer bell pepper mixture to a 13x9” baking dish. Using the back of a spoon, make 6 evenly spaced divots in mixture. Spoon a dollop of goat cheese into each divot, then crack 1 egg into each. Top with cheddar and cotija; season with salt and pepper. Bake, rotating dish halfway through, until Parmesan is melted and egg whites are almost set but yolks are still runny, 15–18 minutes.

Serve baked eggs with toast.