Menorah vandals must perform community service, meet Holocaust survivor in plea deal

The three boys and an adult twisted a menorah that was in a Chandler family's front yard into a swastika. (Source: Naomi Ellis)

Three teens who were accused of vandalizing a Chandler family's menorah in December have pleaded guilty to the crime and as their punishment must perform a series of special tasks to learn more about Jewish culture and history.

The three boys agreed to the guilty plea on Thursday. A charge decision against the fourth suspect involved, 19-year-old Clive Jamar Wilson, is still pending, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

The group had twisted the menorah that was in the Ellis family's front yard into a swastika in late December, near the end of Hanukkah.

For the three boys, they must perform 30 hours of community service, write an apology letter to the victims and pay restitution, MCAO said. The teens must also meet face-to-face with a Holocaust survivor and write a 10-page essay on what they learned from the Holocaust and how their crimes impacted the community.

"In seeking justice for all through responsible application of the law, sometimes that means employing innovative strategies when imposing consequences," Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery said in a statement. "This crime impacted the victims, their community, and, in fact, many around the world. It also presented us with an opportunity to have a positive impact on young lives and create healing through education and understanding."

In March, Wilson posted an apology to the Ellis family on his Facebook page. However, he didn't refer to them by name.

He still faces a felony charge of criminal damage.

