Rum Glazed Prawns and Herbed Roti Flatbread

Rum Glazed Prawns

Courtesy of: Chef Danielle Leoni, The Breadfruit and Rum Bar

16/20 Prawns 5 EA Deveined / No Shell / Tail on

Olive Oil ¾ T

Red Bell Pepper 2 t Brunoise

Tomato 2 t Brunoise

Garlic 1/8 t Minced

Thyme 1/8 t Picked

Pickapeppa 1 T

Appleton Estate Rum 1.5 OZ



1. In small sauté pan, on medium heat, combine Olive Oil, Red Bell Pepper, Tomato, Garlic,Thyme Mix and Pickapeppa.

2. On high heat, sauté for 30 seconds until fragrant

3. Add Prawns and toss in seasonings. Make sure they have full contact with pan.

4. Let cook for 1 minute.

5. Flip prawns.

6. Let cook for 1 minute.

7. Deglaze with Rum.

8. Simmer 15 seconds.

9. Remove from heat and serve.



Herbed Roti Flatbread

Rosemary 1 ½ t Minced

Thyme 1 ½ T Picked & Minced

Basil 15 Leaves / Large Torn ½ “ x ½ “

All Purpose Flour 480 g

Sea Salt 1 T

Raw Sugar 1 ½ t

Baking Powder 1 ½ t

Black Pepper 1 t Finely Ground

Water 1 C + ¼ C

1. Prepare herbs, set aside.

2. In mixing bowl, combine AP Flour, Sea Salt, Raw Sugar, Baking Powder, Black Pepper and herbs.

3. Make a well in dry mixture, add Water.

4. Knead dough gently until dough is fully combined.

5. Weigh Roti dough into 2 oz portions.

6. Press Roti dough flat.

7. In a skillet on medium high heat, add 1 T olive oil.

8. Add flattened Roti dough to oil. Brown on each side.

9. Remove, set aside.



