Peach Pancakes with Blackberry Butter

Yield: Serves 4 (about 8 pancakes)

1 recipe Buttermilk pancake batter (recipe follows)

4 each Ripe peaches, peeled and cut into wedges (12ths); room temperature

½ cup Whole blackberries

As needed Blackberry butter (recipe follows)

As needed Powdered sugar

4 each Mint sprigs



1. Heat a non-stick griddle or large skillet over medium-high heat. Pour batter on griddle about 1/3 cup at a time. Sprinkle each pancake with about 4 peach wedges. When bubbles appear on the top of the pancakes and the bottom is brown, flip and cook until browned.

2. Stack two or three pancakes on a warm plate, place four of the reserved peach wedges and about three blackberries or so on top along with a spoonful of blackberry butter. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve with warm maple syrup and a sprig of mint.

Buttermilk Pancakes

1 cup Unbleached all-purpose flour

2 tsp. Sugar

1 Tbsp. Cornmeal

½ tsp. Salt

½ tsp. Baking powder

¼ tsp. Baking soda

¾ cup Buttermilk

¼ cup Whole milk (may need a Tbsp. or so more if batter is too thick)

1 large Egg

½ tsp. Vanilla extract

2 Tbsp. Unsalted butter, melted

1. In a large bowl, sift together dry ingredients. In a separate bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, milk, egg and vanilla.

2. Add the wet to the dry ingredients and stir until just mixed. Fold in the butter.

Blackberry Butter

Yield: ½ cup

1 cup Blackberries

1 Tbsp Sugar

¼ cup (1 stick) Butter, unsalted

1. Combine the berries and sugar in a stainless steel saucepan. Bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer 10 minutes of so (until juices have reduced to a syrupy consistency). Remove from the heat and cool; strain.

2. Place the butter in the bowl of a food processor and soften. Add the berry mixture and pulse until incorporated. Refrigerate until ready to use.



