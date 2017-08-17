Peach Pancakes with Blackberry ButterPosted:
Peach Pancakes with Blackberry Butter
Yield: Serves 4 (about 8 pancakes)
1 recipe Buttermilk pancake batter (recipe follows)
4 each Ripe peaches, peeled and cut into wedges (12ths); room temperature
½ cup Whole blackberries
As needed Blackberry butter (recipe follows)
As needed Powdered sugar
4 each Mint sprigs
1. Heat a non-stick griddle or large skillet over medium-high heat. Pour batter on griddle about 1/3 cup at a time. Sprinkle each pancake with about 4 peach wedges. When bubbles appear on the top of the pancakes and the bottom is brown, flip and cook until browned.
2. Stack two or three pancakes on a warm plate, place four of the reserved peach wedges and about three blackberries or so on top along with a spoonful of blackberry butter. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve with warm maple syrup and a sprig of mint.
Buttermilk Pancakes
1 cup Unbleached all-purpose flour
2 tsp. Sugar
1 Tbsp. Cornmeal
½ tsp. Salt
½ tsp. Baking powder
¼ tsp. Baking soda
¾ cup Buttermilk
¼ cup Whole milk (may need a Tbsp. or so more if batter is too thick)
1 large Egg
½ tsp. Vanilla extract
2 Tbsp. Unsalted butter, melted
1. In a large bowl, sift together dry ingredients. In a separate bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, milk, egg and vanilla.
2. Add the wet to the dry ingredients and stir until just mixed. Fold in the butter.
Blackberry Butter
Yield: ½ cup
1 cup Blackberries
1 Tbsp Sugar
¼ cup (1 stick) Butter, unsalted
1. Combine the berries and sugar in a stainless steel saucepan. Bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer 10 minutes of so (until juices have reduced to a syrupy consistency). Remove from the heat and cool; strain.
2. Place the butter in the bowl of a food processor and soften. Add the berry mixture and pulse until incorporated. Refrigerate until ready to use.
