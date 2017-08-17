Your Life A to Z

Peach Pancakes with Blackberry Butter

Posted:
Courtesy of Chuck Wiley, Executive Chef, ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho

Peach Pancakes with Blackberry Butter

Yield:     Serves 4 (about 8 pancakes)

1 recipe         Buttermilk pancake batter (recipe follows)
4 each            Ripe peaches, peeled and cut into wedges (12ths); room temperature
½ cup            Whole blackberries
As needed        Blackberry butter (recipe follows)
As needed        Powdered sugar
4 each            Mint sprigs


1.    Heat a non-stick griddle or large skillet over medium-high heat. Pour batter on griddle about 1/3 cup at a time. Sprinkle each pancake with about 4 peach wedges. When bubbles appear on the top of the pancakes and the bottom is brown, flip and cook until browned. 

2.    Stack two or three pancakes on a warm plate, place four of the reserved peach wedges and about three blackberries or so on top along with a spoonful of blackberry butter. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve with warm maple syrup and a sprig of mint.

Buttermilk Pancakes

1 cup            Unbleached all-purpose flour
2 tsp.             Sugar
1 Tbsp.            Cornmeal
½ tsp.            Salt
½ tsp.            Baking powder
¼ tsp.            Baking soda
¾ cup            Buttermilk
¼ cup             Whole milk (may need a Tbsp. or so more if batter is too thick)
1 large            Egg
½ tsp.            Vanilla extract
2 Tbsp.            Unsalted butter, melted

1.    In a large bowl, sift together dry ingredients. In a separate bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, milk, egg and vanilla. 

2.    Add the wet to the dry ingredients and stir until just mixed. Fold in the butter. 

Blackberry Butter

Yield: ½ cup                                
1 cup            Blackberries
1 Tbsp         Sugar    
¼ cup (1 stick)    Butter, unsalted

1.    Combine the berries and sugar in a stainless steel saucepan. Bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer 10 minutes of so (until juices have reduced to a syrupy consistency). Remove from the heat and cool; strain.

2.    Place the butter in the bowl of a food processor and soften. Add the berry mixture and pulse until incorporated. Refrigerate until ready to use. 


 

youtube facebook twitter pinterest instagram

Contact Us

Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com
 


Your Life A to Z from 3TV