Arizona unemployment rate remains at 5.1 percent during July

State economic researchers say Arizona's unemployment rate is holding steady at 5.1 percent.

July's seasonally adjusted rate was unchanged from June and compares with 5.2 percent in July 2016.

The Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity's monthly report released Thursday says the state's economy lost 20,900 non-farm jobs during July with the government economic sector accounting for 55 percent of the lost jobs and the private sector the rest.

Only three of 11 sectors added jobs. Construction had the biggest increase with 1,700 jobs.

