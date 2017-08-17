Rice Pudding Tarte

Courtesy of: Chef Eugenia Theodosopolous, Essence Bakery

Creamy Rice Pudding:

½ cup Arborio Rice

3 ¾ cup whole milk

1 cinnamon stick

1 tsp orange zest

3 ½ ounces room temperature butter

4 eggs

½ cup sugar

1 Tbsp vanilla extract

Place rice in sauce pot. Cover with water and bring to boil. Rinse rice.

Put blanched, rinsed rice back in saucepot and cover with milk. Add cinnamon stick and orange zest. Cook over low heat, stirring often until rice has absorbed most of milk and rice mixture becomes soupy. Takes at least an hour.

Remove rice-milk mixture from heat and add butter in 4 parts. Stir well between each addition. Place rice mixture in bowl to cool. Stir and cool for 20 minutes. Combine eggs, sugar and vanilla in separate bowl. Add egg mixture to cooled rice mixture. Can bake rice pudding right away or keep in fridge for 3 days before baking.

Bake in greased ramekins or in tarte shells at 350 degrees until set and custard like. Allow to slightly cool and serve.

Almond pastry crust:

10 oz butter, softened at room temperature

1 tsp salt

¾ cup sifted powdered sugar

1/3 cup ground almond meal or flour

1 ½ tsp vanilla extract

2 eggs

3 cups all purpose flour

Soften butter. Add powdered sugar, ground almond meal, salt and vanilla and blend just to combine. Add eggs and 1/3 of flour, combine well. Add rest of flour and mix to combine ingredients. Wrap in plastic and chill for at least 2 hours.

Can store in fridge for several days or freeze for 2 months.