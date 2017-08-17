Monday, August 14, 2017

Robert Black Fashion- Vintage Satin & Silk Fashion

For more information on Fashions by Robert Black visit www.FashionbyRobertBlack or call 480-664-7770. Models provided by Ford Robert Black Agency. Contact www.fordrba.com or call 480-966-2537.

Bliss Spa – Silky Skin

For more information, visit www.BlissWorld.com or call 480-970-2188.

Chef Eugenia – Rice Pudding Tarte

For more information, visit www.essencebakery.com. Recipes will be in our recipe file.

Zolton’s Salon and Day Spa- Silky Hair

Contact Brenda at bldusseauxhair@gmail.com or call her directly at 602-819-1008 or visit Zoltons.com.

Beef Vegan – Smooth Silky Voices

For more music information from Beef Vegan from TMI on KWSS 93.9, visit www.kwss.org.

Inhabit Studio- Silk and Satin Décor Accents

For more information visit www.inhabitstudio.com or call (602) 373-0157.

Sparkle Bar- Silky Smooth Makeup

For more information visit www.Thesparklebar.com or download their app The Sparkle Bar or call (480) 941-3438.

Pinterest Interest

For more information on our Pinterest Interest Gal Christina Deloma, visit www.ChristinaDeloma.com or find her on Facebook - Twitter - Pinterest - Instagram.

Flowers provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

