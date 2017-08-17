SLIDESHOW: Confederate monument near Apache Junction defaced

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A monument to Jefferson Davis on U.S. 60 near Gold Canyon was found covered in tar and feathers on Thursday. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating. [FULL STORY HERE: AZ Confederate memorials tarred and feathered, spray-painted]

