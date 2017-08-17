Sky Harbor Airport janitor accused of being a 'Peeping Tom' in women's bathroom

A custodian at Sky Harbor Airport has been arrested for allegedly looking at a woman under the stall in an airport bathroom.

Jose Trevizo, 21, faces one felony count of unlawful viewing/taping/recording a person.

According to the police report, a woman who walked into a female restroom at Sky Harbor Airport noticed Trevizo "on his hands and knees next to the stall the victim was in and he was looking under the stall at the victim."

The witness confronted the suspect, who was hired recently as a custodian at the airport through a third-party company.

Trevizo was working at the time of the incident, and claimed he was "cleaning the restroom," according to the police report. But the witness said he did not have a cleaning cart or cleaning supplies with him.

Additionally, there were no signs posted outside the restroom stating that it was being cleaned.

The police report states that Trevino "contacted a manager from his company that he needed to leave work because he was not feeling well. Jose also contacted a second manager and said he thought he was in trouble because he accidentally entered a women's restroom. He also claimed he was going to the hospital because he was feeling anxiety over the incident."

The witness later identified Trevizo in a photo lineup.

Trevizo later told police that he was cleaning the restroom "when he heard a noise and he got down on his hands and knees to look under the stall to see if anybody was in there. He also claimed that "he was cleaning the restroom even though it was pointed out to him that he had no cleaning supplies with him."

CLICK HERE to see a PDF of the police documents.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.