3 On Your Side

Can your HOA issue you a speeding ticket?

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

Sun Lakes is in the East Valley and is known for having active adult communities for retirees like Bernie Van Emden.

"You name it, they got it here,” Van Emden said of all of the amenities in his development.

Van Emden and his wife happen to live in a gated community that falls under the direction of the Iron Oaks Homeowner's Association. And, according to Van Emden, when he went to his mailbox recently, he found a letter from the HOA.

"When you got that letter from the HOA, what did you think?" 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked Van Emden.

"I thought it was the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard in my life," he replied.

The letter said Van Emden's car was caught travelling 37 miles per hour in a 35 mile an hour zone. It even came complete with photographs of the front and rear views of his car. The letter also indicated that this time, it was just a warning. However, if he's caught speeding again, it said Iron Oaks Homeowners Association will issue him a speeding fine.

"The Homeowners Association has police powers to some degree, which I didn't think they did."

According to the letter, the warning came from the HOA's “Patrol Office.”

That name piqued our curiosity so, 3 On Your Side headed over there for some answers.

“This is the Patrol Office,” Harper says as he opens the door.

Inside, he finds about a half dozen HOA members wearing matching polo shirts that say “Patrol.”  

“Hi, how is everyone," Harper asked.

In this group, we found the Director of Patrol, James Curcio. He told me that about a year ago, the HOA's Board of Directors approved purchasing a radar gun to monitor how fast motorists were travelling.

Curcio says the radar photographs anyone driving 2 or more miles an hour over the speed limit. After running the speeder's license plate that’s on file with the HOA, a letter is mailed to the homeowner. If it’s the homeowner’s first infraction, only a warning is sent. However, if the homeowner is caught a second time, a $50 fine is mailed to them.

Curcio says it all boils down to the safety of homeowners and the community.

“It's a dangerous situation,” Curcio says of speeders. “There are a lot of homeowners who walk their dogs so it's a situation they (Board of Directors) felt we needed to control speed."

But can a Homeowners Association really issue a speeding ticket? For the answer, 3 On Your Side turned to Josh Bolen, a Phoenix attorney who specializes in HOAs.

"The answer is simply yes," Bolen replied.

The attorney says that gated communities like the one Van Emden lives in have private streets and are not city owned streets. And, as a result, they're not patrolled by law enforcement. Criminal matters are still investigated by law enforcement like burglaries or thefts for example. However, traffic laws are not. Because of that, HOAs have the right to step in and enforce things like speeding. “Because the municipalities cannot enforce civil traffic issues on private property, the HOA itself is left to enforce speed, stop signs, traffic signals to keep their community safe," Bolen said.

But folks like Van Emden say it's just not right. For instance, he says from the picture he was sent, you can't tell who's actually driving the car. Is it him or his wife? Maybe it's a relative? And for 2 miles an hour over, Van Emden says it amounts to nothing more than a cash register for the HOA.

“How many citations do you think you've issued?” Harper asked Curcio, the Director of Patrol. "It's hard to say, but I'd say hundreds," Curcio replied.

Van Emden says he and his wife don't agree at all with what's going on and they're so upset, they're done living here.

“We're probably going to move from the area as a result of this. We just do not appreciate this type of behavior on behalf of our neighbors."

It’s important to note that the speeding citations do not affect a homeowner’s driver’s license or insurance. The citations are merely fines. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>

  • 3 On Your Side

    Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?

    Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?

    Saturday, February 4 2017 9:52 AM EST2017-02-04 14:52:25 GMT
    Consumers are app crazy, and not only to control temps or lights. They're unlocking doors and maybe even seeing what's inside the fridge. (Source: Alexander Kirch via 123RF)Consumers are app crazy, and not only to control temps or lights. They're unlocking doors and maybe even seeing what's inside the fridge. (Source: Alexander Kirch via 123RF)

    "Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."

    More >

    "Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," digital rights specialist and author Aaron Perzanowski said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."

    More >

  • 3 On Your Side

    Can your HOA issue you a speeding ticket?

    Can your HOA issue you a speeding ticket?

    Friday, August 18 2017 4:20 PM EDT2017-08-18 20:20:32 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Sun Lakes is in the East Valley and is known for having active adult communities for retirees like Bernie Van Emden. "You name it, they got it here,” Van Emden said of all of the amenities in his development.

    More >

    Sun Lakes is in the East Valley and is known for having active adult communities for retirees like Bernie Van Emden. "You name it, they got it here,” Van Emden said of all of the amenities in his development.

    More >

  • 3 On Your Side

    Did you get a 'free cruise' robocall? You may be eligible for $900!

    Did you get a 'free cruise' robocall? You may be eligible for $900!

    Friday, August 18 2017 11:02 AM EDT2017-08-18 15:02:17 GMT

    Information about a robocall settlement has been trending on social media and a lot of consumers are wondering it's legitimate. It is true! Open the story to find out what you have to do to get your money.

    More >

    Information about a robocall settlement has been trending on social media and a lot of consumers are wondering it's legitimate. It is true! Open the story to find out what you have to do to get your money.

    More >
    •   

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • Field Trip Monday: Solar Eclipse Edition

    Field Trip Monday: Solar Eclipse Edition

    "Good Morning, Arizona!" is "geeking out" over the solar eclipse with a "Field Trip Monday" powered by Sanderson Ford. We'll have live coverage from Flagstaff to Tucson and across the Valley as the event unfolds. Be sure to stay with 3TV for special coverage from 10 a.m. to noon. as the eclipse makes its way across Arizona. It's the "Good Morning, Arizona!" solar eclipse event live from 4:30 a.m. to noon only on 3TV.

    More >

    "Good Morning, Arizona!" is "geeking out" over the solar eclipse with a "Field Trip Monday" powered by Sanderson Ford. We'll have live coverage from Flagstaff to Tucson and across the Valley as the event unfolds. Be sure to stay with 3TV for special coverage from 10 a.m. to noon. as the eclipse makes its way across Arizona. It's the "Good Morning, Arizona!" solar eclipse event live from 4:30 a.m. to noon only on 3TV.

    More >

  • Local retailers want level playing field

    Local retailers want level playing field

    Friday, August 18 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-08-18 22:16:19 GMT
    Brick-and-mortar businesses want a level playing field when competing against online businesses. (Source: CBS 5)Brick-and-mortar businesses want a level playing field when competing against online businesses. (Source: CBS 5)

    Local retailers say their online competitors have a competitive advantage because there is no city or state sales tax for many online purchases. "Online retailers need to be paying the same sales tax that brick and mortar does because schools matter," said Cindy Dach.

    More >

    Local retailers say their online competitors have a competitive advantage because there is no city or state sales tax for many online purchases. "Online retailers need to be paying the same sales tax that brick and mortar does because schools matter," said Cindy Dach.

    More >

  • 20 Cities in 20 Days: Windy City Dogs a fast hit in El Mirage

    20 Cities in 20 Days: Windy City Dogs a fast hit in El Mirage

    Friday, August 18 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-08-18 21:00:13 GMT
    Windy City Dogs in El Mirage, a Chicago-style hot dog eatery, has become a hit and fast! (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Windy City Dogs in El Mirage, a Chicago-style hot dog eatery, has become a hit and fast! (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Windy City Dogs in El Mirage, a Chicago-style hot dog eatery, has become a hit and fast! 

    More >

    Windy City Dogs in El Mirage, a Chicago-style hot dog eatery, has become a hit and fast! 

    More >
    •   

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side