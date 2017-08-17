Sassy Gilbert toddler wants to go to ‘law school, not preschool’

Oh, kids. The way they see the world is always refreshing, and if you need a pick-me-up, you’ll need to meet Mila Stauffer, a 2-year-old from Gilbert, Arizona.

Mila informs the world that her first day of preschool was less than exciting, and would rather go to law school than preschool. Not to mention the “teacher is shady and the kids are insane” she reports after her first day.

Here’s a cute video you just have to watch.

Mobile Users Click Here.

[RELATED: 2-year-old Gilbert girl's rant about summer heat goes viral]

A post shared by Katie (@kcstauffer) on Aug 11, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.