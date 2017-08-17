Dry air and unseasonably warm temperatures are in the forecast for Thursday

By Kim Quintero, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
A dry spell continues across Arizona with seasonably warm temperatures heading into Thursday afternoon.

A trough to the north of the state continues to drag in a stable air mass from the westerlies. Meanwhile, high pressure remains well to the southeast of Arizona. This combo will keep the state free of thunderstorm activity, along with temperatures near normal for this time of the year through Friday.

By Saturday, a cut off low will dive south along the west coast and high pressure will track across south Texas and eastern New Mexico. This will set the stage for a southerly flow of monsoon moisture to return to southeastern Arizona first, then gradually spread into western and northern Arizona Sunday and Monday.

Isolated to scattered storms are expected in the high country by early next week, with just a slight chance of storms for the Valley Monday through at least Wednesday.

Skies will shift from mostly clear Thursday to partly sunny by Sunday and through the solar eclipse on Monday.

Look for Phoenix morning lows in the upper 70s through Friday, with afternoon highs ranging from 104 Thursday to 106 by Saturday, then back down to 105 Sunday and 103 Monday. Humidity will be higher starting Sunday.

