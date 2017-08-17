20 Cities in 20 Days: Ex-law enforcement driving school in Tempe

The teachers are more than just experienced drivers, they have all had careers in law enforcement. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Tempe is home to a unique driving school that says it offers a lot more than regular driving lessons and tests.

It's called The Institute for Drivers Safety.

The teachers are more than just experienced drivers, they have all had careers in law enforcement.

Former Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputy Joe Navarro has been teaching at the school for 15 years.

"Since we have had accidents investigation, been to accident scenes, we've seen the results that we would try to tell the kids this is what can happen," says Navarro.



This school has been here for more than two decades.

"We are going to focus more on safety and be primarily teaching how to do safety movement," says Navarro. "Fifteen years ago it was about speeders, drunk drivers, red light runners, not anymore. It's about everybody you have to watch."

Thanks to cell phones and its distractions, driving is now much more intense and dangerous.

"Some parents will have their child get the license and then they will find out like, 'wow that wasn't enough,'" said Navarro.

Teenagers aren't the only ones who come here, some adults decide to take a refresher course just to drive safer.

The driving lesson and test usually takes about three hours

