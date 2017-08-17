Arizona Confederate monument defaced; 2nd incident in last week

After watching Trump's press briefing on the events that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia on Tuesday, McHood was "outraged" and wanted to do something. (Source: Rebecca McHood/Buzzfeed)

Crews were quickly dispatched to power wash the white paint off the monument. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)

A Confederate monument in Phoenix was defaced early Thursday morning by a vandal who spray-painted it white, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the investigation is ongoing and they believe the suspect is a white male in his 40s with a gray beard. He was last seen in a black hat, black shirt and cargo shorts riding a bicycle.

This is the second incident involving the monument in front of the State Capitol after a Gilbert mom turned the statue into a "second-place trophy."

McHood, who has identified as a Republican her whole life, told Buzzfeed, "I'm a white person, and Trump does not speak for me."

After watching Trump's press briefing on the events that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia on Tuesday, McHood was "outraged" and wanted to do something.

She isn't the first person to take action after the events in Charlottesville.

The very same day, Civil rights and other community leaders slammed Gov. Doug Ducey in front of the very same memorial, saying the governor is trying to have it "both ways" when it comes to issues of race.

In a statement Monday, Ducey condemned the racial bigotry that took place in Charlottesville but has no interest in tearing down Confederate monuments and memorials in Arizona.

Black leaders have been pushing Ducey to remove six Confederate monuments on public land for months.

Outside the state, four vandals were arrested in Durham, North Carolina after they toppled a Confederate statue and Baltimore silently removed their statue's overnight.

Trump has defended the Confederate monument during his press briefing and most recently, on Twitter.

"Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also, the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced," Trump said in a series of tweets.

