Motorcycle rider critically injured in Phoenix crash

A motorcycle rider was critically injured in a collision with a car on Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Jonathan Howard with the Phoenix Police Dept.

It happened on Indian School Road near 91st Avenue.

Video from the news helicopter showed what appeared to be the driver of the car getting on a stretcher to be transported to a hospital.

Indian School Road was closed while police investigated the crash.

