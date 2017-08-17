Phoenix police ID knife-wielding man fatally shot by officer

Phoenix police have identified a knife-wielding man who was fatally shot by an officer after he refused to drop the weapon.

They say 28-year-old Edgar Ramirez Carreto was pronounced dead at a hospital after the incident early Thursday.

The incident happened near 26th and Roosevelt streets just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the man walked into a Phoenix hospital's emergency room armed with two butcher knives and yelling incoherently.

Carreto later was spotted across the street from the hospital, banging on the door of an apartment with one knife in his hands.

Police say Carreto refused commands to drop the knife and stun-bag rounds fired at him failed to stop him from advancing toward five officers.

"As the suspect advanced toward the officers, they deployed less lethal stun-bag rounds in an attempt to get the suspect to drop the knife. The suspect was unaffected by the force and continued advancing toward and threatening the officers," reads a statement from the Phoenix Police Department.

They say one officer shot the man to end the threat.

Police say there's no indication that Carreto had gone to the hospital to seek treatment. His motive is unknown.

No officers were injured. A large area of Roosevelt at 26th Street was blocked off as officers investigated.

One knife was recovered from the scene.

Phoenix police released a list of those involved in the incident:

Victim: Hospital Security Guard, 44-year-old male

Victim: Police Officer, 26-year-old male, 1 1/2 years of service

Victim: Police Officer, 46-year-old male, 9 1/2 years of service

Victim: Police Officer, 42-year-old male, 9 1/2 years of service

Victim: Police Officer, 27-year-old male, 1 1/2 years of service

Victim: Police Officer, 26-year-old male, 1 1/2 years of service

Suspect: 28-year-old Edgar Ramirez Carreto

Phoenix Police is working an officer-involved shooting at 2600 E Roosevelt. No injuries to officers. Media Staging in parking lot south — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) August 17, 2017

