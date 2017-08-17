Knife-wielding suspect shot by Phoenix officers Thursday has died

A knife-wielding suspect shot by Phoenix officers has died, police said.

The shooting happened near 26th and Roosevelt streets just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

According to Phoenix PD, the suspect, an adult male in his late 20s ran into the emergency room of Maricopa Medical Center waving two knives and threatening to stab someone.

The suspect then ran outside and tried to enter a nearby apartment complex. Phoenix police said the suspect was waving the knives, being verbally aggressive and threatening officers.

Sgt. Alan Pfohl said officers tried to use non-lethal force on the suspect, shooting bean bags at him. The suspect continued to threaten officers and would not drop his weapons.

"As the suspect advanced toward the officers, they deployed less lethal stun-bag rounds in an attempt to get the suspect to drop the knife. The suspect was unaffected by the force and continued advancing toward and threatening the officers," reads a statement from the Phoenix Police Department.

An officer then opened fire and shot the suspect to subdue him.

The suspect was taken right back to the Maricopa Medical Center for his injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The man's motive is unknown.

No officers were injured. A large area of Roosevelt at 26th Street was blocked off as officers investigated.

Sgt. Pfohl said the area will remain blocked off for the next few hours. One knife was recovered from the scene.

Thursday afternoon, Phoenix police released a list of those involved in the incident:

Victim: Hospital Security Guard, 44-year-old male

Victim: Police Officer, 26-year-old male, 1 1/2 years of service

Victim: Police Officer, 46-year-old male, 9 1/2 years of service

Victim: Police Officer, 42-year-old male, 9 1/2 years of service

Victim: Police Officer, 27-year-old male, 1 1/2 years of service

Victim: Police Officer, 26-year-old male, 1 1/2 years of service

Suspect: 28-year-old male, Deceased



