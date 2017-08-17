Leading up to Phoenix rally, President Trump takes jab at 'toxic' Sen. Flake

President Trump took a jab at Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake on Twitter leading up to his August 22 Phoenix rally. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photos)

President Trump took a jab at Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake on Twitter leading up to his August 22 Phoenix rally on Thursday morning.

"Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He's toxic," Trump tweeted.

This is just the latest in a back-and-forth war of words between Trump and Flake.

Flake released his candid book "The Conscience of a Conservative," which pushes Republicans to take on their president.

His book has received plenty of criticism from conservatives and despite this, Flake told Good Morning Arizona that he has no regrets writing his book.

Flake is running for re-election next year and one of his primary oppositions is U.S. Republican Senate candidate Kelli Ward, who Trump references in his tweet.

Ward lost last year's election to Sen. John McCain.

McCain seemed to offer a rebuttal to Trump's comments saying "Jeff Flake is a principled legislator & always does what's right for the people of AZ. Our state needs his leadership now more than ever."

Trump's comments come less than a week away from his Phoenix rally, where many are expecting a possible conclusion to the long-speculated Arpaio pardon.

.@JeffFlake is a principled legislator & always does what's right for the people of #AZ. Our state needs his leadership now more than ever. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 17, 2017

