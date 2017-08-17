U.S. Representative Grijalva to lead protest at Trump rally in Phoenix

U.S. Representative Raul Grijalva (D) of Tucson announced Wednesday that he will come to Phoenix to lead a counter protest against President Trump's rally scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Grijalva said in a video posted to his Facebook page that he is protesting Trump's response to the violence that occurred in Charlottesville on Saturday, Aug. 12 as well as the expected pardon of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Grijalva said in the video that Trump's response to the violence was 'bizarre' and described the president as 'unhinged'.

"His comments yesterday emboldened [and] gave justification to the people who fundamentally go against the values of this nation," Grijalva said.

Grijalva also commented on the expected pardon of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio in the video.

"Sheriff Arpaio's conviction was based on the facts: racial profiling, selective persecution and prosecution of individuals based on color, his raids into immigrant communities..." Grijalva said.

Phoenix mayor Greg Stanton also expressed concern for Trump's visit. Stanton said that this is not the right time in light of the violence in the last week and asked the president to postpone as the country heals.

Mayor Stanton said in a statement that if Trump does come to Phoenix, it will be clear that his intentions are to further divide the country.

"I am disappointed that President Trump has chosen to hold a campaign rally as our nation is still healing from the tragic events in Charlottesville. If President Trump is coming to Phoenix to announce a pardon for former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, then it will be clear that his true intent is to enflame emotions and further divide our nation," Stanton said.

I'll be in Phoenix on Tuesday night to protest Trump's inexplicable defense of white supremacy and an expected pardon of Sheriff Joe Arpaio. — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) August 16, 2017

