Phoenix police investigating homicide after 27-year-old man found in alley

Phoenix police have begun a homicide investigation after a witness found a body in the alley Wednesday.

The witness found a 27-year-old man dead in an alley near 2200 N. Dayton Street and called police around 7:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they determined the circumstances surrounding the victim's condition were suspicious and began a homicide investigation.

Phoenix Police Department urges anyone with information about this crime to call Silent Witness at (480) WITNESS. Callers may remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1000.

