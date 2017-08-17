SLIDESHOW: Out and about in Queen Creek

If you've been in the Valley for any length of time, you know Schnepf Farms is go-to family fun in Queen Creek.

The farm hosts the annual Pumpkin and Chili Party in the fall, the Peach Festival in the spring, and now they're offering something new year round: glamping and they're doing it in typical Schnepf style.

[STORY: Click or tap here to read full story]

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view slideshow]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.