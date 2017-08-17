Phoenix PD: Suspected impaired driver causes head-on crash

A suspected impaired driver caused a head-on crash in Phoenix late Wednesday night, according to police.

The accident occurred a little after 11 p.m. near 51st Avenue and Elliot Road in south Phoenix.

A car with four occupants, three males and one female, was headed northbound on 51st Avenue when a southbound vehicle with an alleged impaired driver swerved into the northbound lane, striking them head-on.

The female passenger and suspected impaired driver were transported in serious condition but police said at this time their injuries do not appear life threatening.

The other three males were also transported for precautionary reasons.

Northbound and southbound lanes were closed on 51st Avenue while police investigated the crash.

Names and ages of the victims were not made immediately available by police.

