Cidery set to open in Mesa

A new tap house and cidery is set to open in Mesa on Veterans Day.

The tap house is called Cider Corps and run by two brothers, Jason and Josh Duren. This has been years in the making for these two brothers, but whats interesting is how they got started.

The beginnings of Cider Corps date back to 2012 in the war-torn country of Afghanistan. Jason Duren is a retired Marine who was stationed in Afghanistan. He operated heavy equipment and while on a mission to tear down an old building in an area known for attacks from the Taliban, his excavator was hit by two improvised explosive devices during the operation. Duren suffered traumatic brain injuries and was medically discharged.

It was a long road of recovery and Jason wanted to have a hobby and came up with the idea to brew cider. So, he and his brother Josh began experimenting. Jason even worked for a degree in sustainable horticulture at ASU. Through trial and error the brothers soon came up with some incredibly tasty ciders.

Their next step is to now open Cider Corps in Mesa. The brothers say tap house is geared towards everyone but more importantly to veterans. They want to create an atmosphere where they can come to feel comfortable and even get a chance to their stories.

They've set up a crowd funding site: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/join-our-corps#/

If you donate, you can get a chance to have your name or the name of a family member in the service or retired placed up on the wall behind the bartender.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.