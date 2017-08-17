Proposed project takes a step forward with community input

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A pair of property owners is taking community input to the next level for their proposed Melrose District project.

"This community is very interested in creating a sense of place and so for us, that gave us an opportunity to step back and say OK, it doesn't have to look like another apartment complex," said property owner Bruce Raskin.

He and his wife want to build a self-storage facility at Turney just east of Seventh Avenue but their initial proposal did not go over well with neighbors in the area who would like to preserve and add to the current aesthetic. 

The Melrose District has several vintage and retro buildings. It's also surrounded by historic neighborhoods.

"I think now we're looking for maybe something that sports a mural or has a bit of neon but has that edge so it's a little bit more futuristic but still keeps in mind our retro aspect," said Pamela Pawlowski, president of Grandview Neighborhood Association

The Raskins took all the community feedback and created a design competition out of it, selecting three firms to come up with concepts for the facility.

"We've never done this before and I don't know that anyone has," Raskin said.

Wednesday night the firms presented their designs.

A panel of judges including the property owners, community members and more scored the presentations and on Thursday they announced they selected Andrews Design Group as the winner.

Neighbors say it was a remarkable approach by the property owners to reach out and include the neighborhood in the process and one they hope other developers will follow in the future.

"It's like doing something with the community instead of to the community, so I think it will be extremely well received," Pawlowski said.

