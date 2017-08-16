Bee attack in Scottsdale sparks mountain rescue

Some crews went up the mountain to him and walked him to an area where he was flown off the mountain. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

two men were stung and both went up a small mountain to get away from the bees. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One man had to be rescued after being stung by bees. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Fire crews rescued a person off a mountain in Scottsdale after bees attacked two people on Wednesday night.

It happened near 142nd Street and Shea Boulevard.

[VIDEO: Man flown off mountain in Scottsdale]

According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, two men were stung and both went up a small mountain to get away from the bees.

One man was able to get down but the other was stung several times and was in a position where he couldn't get back down, firefighters said.

Some crews went up the mountain to him and walked him to an area where he was flown off the mountain.

Firefighters said he refused treatment and didn't want to be taken to the hospital.

[RELATED: Bee safety 101]

RELATED:

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.