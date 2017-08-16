Power outage has Glendale markets, restaurants tossing spoiled food

Mama Lupita's Mexican Restaurant is handing out coupons to disappointed customers, with the hope that they'll return when the power is back on. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A strip mall full of stores, restaurants and markets in Glendale has been struggling for three days without electricity.

Tenants say an electric box blew Sunday night and their California-based landlords have not been able to get a crew to fix it.

"It's devastating. I'm at a total loss," said Lydie Kilongo who helps run an African market.

She was forced to throw out rotting fish, plus vegetables and other items.

"The freezer is empty and it stinks," she said.

A few doors down, Mama Lupita's Mexican Restaurant is handing out coupons to disappointed customers, with the hope that they'll return when the power is back on.

"We lost thousands and thousands of dollars worth of food and our employees are losing their pay," owner Mark Lafoya said.

His refrigerators, normally stocked with fish and meat, are also empty.

"We threw it all out," he said.

The landlords hope to have a temporary fix in place sometime Thursday and they did rent a refrigerated truck for a couple of the businesses to salvage some food.

They say they'll look at the lease agreements and consider helping the tenants replace what was lost.

