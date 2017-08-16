Group claims rise in white supremacist groups in AZ

“The thing that we need to all understand is that they're not always in uniform in para-militia uniforms. They can walk anywhere amongst us, in khakis and polos,” said the ADL's Carlos Galindo-Elvira.

The Anti-Defamation League has long tracked and monitored hate groups, extremist groups and white supremacists.

Carlos Galindo-Elvira is ADL’s Regional Director based in Phoenix. He said Arizona is seeing a resurgence of white nationalist groups right now.

“Certainly recruitment, especially online, is something that is occurring. Practice runs, if you will, with weapons but also border operations. Where they're taking it upon themselves to monitor the border, and in some cases, detain immigrants who are crossing over from Mexico,” said Galindo-Elvira.

While the ADL keeps a close watch on the groups and their members, they don’t keep statistics as to how many groups are active or how many members each group has. Galindo-Elvira said that’s because the activity and membership of the groups are fluid and they are active to different degrees.

Some of the groups ADL has identified as white supremacist organizations are blatant about their ideology and express it through their publicity materials and websites. Others are more covert.

The recent political fallout from the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, gave Galindo-Elvira pause, as it relates to the just announced visit of President Donald Trump to Phoenix, next Tuesday.

“I think a legitimate concern is how will this attract and embolden those who are white supremacists, to magnify their agenda and their message within our city, within our state. The potential for conflict exists,” said Galindo-Elvira.

The ADL works closely with police, shared information they learn and even trains officers on what to be on the lookout for with extremist organizations.

