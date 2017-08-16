Catnapper caught on camera taking kitten from front porch

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Eddy Martinez gets packages delivered to his West Valley home all the time, but last week's delivery was different.

Surveillance video from Martinez's home in Tolleson shows a guy knocking on the front door, and then dropping off a package. Moments later, the delivery guy appears to grab the homeowner's kitten, which was out front. He puts the kitten in his vest, then walks off.

"It did strike me as odd," said Martinez. "I was really trying to figure out his motivation. Maybe he was trying to help, but was a little misguided."

If you look around Martinez's front door, it's pretty clear that cats live there.

So why would anyone take off with Martinez's kitten?

"It should be obvious to anyone coming up to the porch there are cats and animals that live here, feed and sleep here," said Martinez. "There are blankets, and a cat condo on the porch."

Martinez has rescued and adopted a number of cats in his neighborhood and said this is the first time anyone has walked off with one without leaving a note or letting a neighbor know.

"The mother cat is still hanging around," said Martinez. " You could tell she's a little stressed out looking for the cat, waiting for the kitten to reappear."

A spokesperson for Amazon said that an individual from one of its delivery service providers was concerned about the kitten; that's why he picked up the kitten and took it to an animal shelter.

The company is in the process of trying to reunite Martinez with his kitten.

