Police preparing for demonstrators during Trump visit

The department said it does not reveal how it intends to keep everyone safe during the campaign rally. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix police are gearing up for the presidential visit next Tuesday where possibly thousands of demonstrators will gather outside the Phoenix Convention Center.

For security reasons, Sgt. Jonathan Howard says the department is not revealing how it intends to keep everyone safe during the campaign rally but says Phoenix police “have been blessed to serve a community who has a history of peaceful assemblies and demonstrations.”

[READ MORE: President Trump announces visit to Phoenix]

“While we prepare for any contingency, we trust our community relationships will allow people to share their messages without fear that unlawful conduct will obscure their voice,” says Howard. “At all times, the Phoenix Police Department has officers assigned to the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center to constantly monitor and evaluate activities that may impact our local communities.”

[RELATED: Phoenix mayor criticizes Trump's plan to hold Phoenix rally]

Retired Phoenix Police Commander, Jeff Hynes, has managed some of the largest SB 1070 protests. He says police are going to separate opposing demonstrators, preferably, by giving each side their own space out of sight of each other.

“You have rogue individuals,” says Hynes. “They will be focused on, they will be dealt with and they will be removed if they commit a crime.”

[RELATED: Donald Trump holds Phoenix rally: 'I will not let you down' (Oct. 29, 2016)]

Hynes says armed demonstrators force police to use more resources to protect and monitor them. He also discourages demonstrators from being compelled to show up armed in order to assist police.

“They show up, they're untrained and they’re dealing with things in an emotional way with who knows what type of weaponry,” says Hynes. “What they’ve caused us to do now is focus on them as a potential threat rather than an ally."

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona politics]

Hynes says there’s no way of telling how many demonstrators will show up as he expects many to travel from other parts of the country, but he says Phoenix police would call on other agencies for assistance if needed.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.