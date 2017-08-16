Phoenix mayor criticizes Trump's plan to hold Phoenix rally

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton isn't happy that President Donald Trump plans to hold a campaign rally in his city but supports his right to do it.

He sent out a statement about the event that is planned for Aug. 22.

"I am disappointed that President Trump has chosen to hold a campaign rally as our nation is still healing from the tragic events in Charlottesville. If President Trump is coming to Phoenix to announce a pardon for former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, then it will be clear that his true intent is to enflame emotions and further divide our nation," Stanton said.

He also said he hopes Trump will push back his visit.

While the timing may not be right in Stanton's opinion, he did say Trump has the Constitutional right to hold the event in Phoenix.

According to a press release, the rally will be held at the Phoenix Convention Center at 7 p.m. It's unclear where in the Convention Center it will be so it's not known how many people the room can hold.

Stanton added that his focus and the focus of the Phoenix Police Department is to keep everyone safe.

While the rally is free, those attending must have tickets. They can sign up for them here.

Below is the full statement from Stanton:

With regard to use of the Phoenix Convention Center for the rally: This is a public facility and open to anyone to rent – and that includes the Trump campaign. Our Constitution protects the right to free speech, even for those we disagree with or those who don't represent the values we hold dear as a community. In preparation for this event, my focus and that of the Phoenix Police Department is on keeping everyone – those attending the rally, those expressing their First Amendment rights outside and the general public – safe.

My statement on Trump's August 22 event at the @PhoenixConvCtr. pic.twitter.com/nPYIHX5eVg — Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) August 16, 2017

Join me at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 22nd in Phoenix, Arizona at the Phoenix Convention Center! Tickets at: https://t.co/2kUQfKqbsx pic.twitter.com/5ua74dlVtq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

