Scottsdale, Chandler Unified School Districts to keep kids inside during solar eclipse

Schools all across the Valley are getting ready for Monday's solar eclipse. But a few are now deciding they're not going to let kids look at it.

Earlier this week, there was the concern some solar glasses being sold online were counterfeit.

"So without us being able to control the equipment that's being used, if it's donated or something, and also when you're talking about a large amount of children it's also very difficult to convince all of the kids to not look up. That's not to say our kids won't be very well behaved but if there's even a question that there could be something unsafe, Scottsdale's not going to take the chance," said Erin Helm with Scottsdale Unified.

Helm says the solar event will still be used as a learning experience, but teachers will turn to online live feeds instead.

"I think it's probably good for safety reasons. I do know it's an exciting thing for the kids to want to see the eclipse. I know I did when I was younger, I just hope, you know, make the right decision," said Jackie Beltran, the grandmother of a seventh grade Mohave Middle School student.

Some parents like Nicole Murphy say they plan to keep their kids home that day so they can watch the real thing.

"I think it's unfair," said Murphy. "Especially with them, you know, being in science class and learning about stuff like that you'd think that they would let them view it."

The district says parents who want to keep their kids home will be allowed to, as long as they call their schools to let them know their child will be absent.

Chandler Unified will not be conducting any activities that require students to look directly at the sun either. It says since they cannot be sure if all solar eclipse glasses are safe, they are opting for 'safer alternatives' including live streaming videos in the classroom.

The Tolleson Union High School District says it has 250 NASA solar eclipse glasses. They will, for the most part, be divided amongst the science classes at each of the district's five high schools.

Fountain Hills High School Science Department will be hosting a solar eclipse party. They have NASA solar glasses to view the sun. Classes will be rotated every 15 minutes due to limited access to the glasses in the U.S.

Many Gilbert public schools have purchased the special glasses and will be using class time to observe the eclipse.

Phoenix Unified says it is holding both indoor and outdoor activities varying by school and grade level. It is giving autonomy to the school and teachers to do what’s best for their class.

Mesa public schools had over 650 glasses donated by a student's family.

On its website, the district also has a special message for Native American communities, saying "In Navajo culture, the shadow that is made by the sun is very important and viewing the eclipse is not encouraged. There are many Native American students throughout our district. If you decide to view the eclipse, please inform them in advance, and be aware that some students/families might not be receptive. If a student/family does not want to participate, respect their choice. Please avoid placing children in a position where they need to explain their beliefs or identify themselves as Native American. Give them a safe way to back out, or to decline participation. "

Canyon Springs STEM Academy is Anthem has 1000 pairs of glasses for students thanks to a crowdfunding effort started by a science teacher.

