Phoenix man misses sentencing: Judge issues arrest warrant

A Phoenix man who pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI after being found passed out in his car with two young children in the backseat has failed to appear for his sentencing.

Scott Marley was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday morning in Maricopa County Superior Court.

A judge issued a warrant for Marley's arrest after his no show.

Phoenix police took the 24-year-old Marley into custody on July 6 after he was found in his car outside a gas station with a needle in his arm.

They say two children - ages 1 and 5 - were in the car's backseat.

Police say Marley admitted to using heroin earlier that day.

He failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Marley changed his plea to guilty in the case on Aug. 1.

