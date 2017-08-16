Mama dog and 8 pups discovered under porch; reunited at shelter

It was a happy day for a mama dog and her eight tiny pups, as they were reunited after being separated.

The Arizona Humane Society says that earlier this week, Emergency Animal Medical Technicians (EAMTs) were called after a mama dog was found under a porch in Laveen. She was taken to the shelter for some TLC.

Later, the same Good Samaritans found and rescued eight stray puppies from under that same porch, and EAMTS took the pups to the same shelter as well.

That's where the pups and their mama dog (now called Cover) were reunited.

With her tail rapidly wagging, Clover was beyond excited to see her pups again and she settled in right away to nurse and care for her eight babies.

Thanks to these Good Samaritans, the canine family is now safe, off the streets, and being cared for with frequent meals, medical care, and lots of love from volunteers and staff.

Once she makes a recovery and weans her pups, all will be spayed/neutered and go up for adoption.

The Humane Society says this serves as a reminder, that if you come across a litter of puppies or kittens, just wait a few hours to see if the mother returns (she may be out searching for food.)

This story had a happy ending, but there are many times when puppies/kittens are forced down a difficult path when a well-intentioned person intervenes and brings them to a local shelter. Without a mother, the survival rate for puppies/kittens is greatly reduced.

For information on adoptable pets, visit azhumane.org.

