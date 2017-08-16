Police ID motorcycle rider killed in Scottsdale crash over the weekend

Police on Wednesday released the name of the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Scottsdale over the weekend.

Greg Dolphin, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene – Scottsdale Road and Princess Drive – Sunday afternoon.

In an email update Wednesday afternoon, Officer Kevin Watts identified the driver of the vehicle that collided with Dolphin's motorcycle as Tracey Morehouse, 46. She suffered minor injuries in the crash.

No other details about the crash were immediately available and Watts did not say if Morehouse might face charges.

"At this point, there is very little information that we can share as this is an active investigation," Watts said.

Investigators are working to piece together the moments leading up to the wreck, but they have not indicated they if believe speed or impairment might have been factors.

