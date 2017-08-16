1-year-old boy burned on face after pile of clothes catches fire

A 1-year-old boy has been hospitalized after suffering burns to his face.

It happened at a home near I-17 and Cactus Road.

The boy was reportedly burned when a pile of clothes in a garage caught fire.

Officials with the Phoenix Fire Department say the child was breathing on his own when he was transported to Banner University Medical Center.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire.

