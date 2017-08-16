3 On Your Side

Did you get a 'free cruise' robocall? You may be eligible for $900!

Information about a robocall settlement has been trending on social media and a lot of consumers are wondering it's legitimate. It is true, but you have to do something to get your money.

[ARE YOU ELIGIBLE? Click here to find out]

More on that in a minute, but first an explanation about the settlement.

The robocalls we're talking about involve three major cruise lines: Carnival, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean. According to a class-action lawsuit (Charvat v. Resort Marketing Group), a marketing group for those cruise lines randomly called consumers without consent and tried to sell them a trip.

As a result, the lawsuit was filed for violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

Instead of going to trial, the three companies settled and agreed to pay up to $13 million to the countless people they called.

The lawsuit says consumers are entitled to get $300 a call for up to three calls -- a total of $900. However, here's the caveat: The calls had to have happened between 2009 and 2014.

So, how are you supposed to remember if you were a victim of one of these robocalls? It's easy, there is a database with all the phone numbers Resort Marketing Group called. All you have to do is go to this website and put in your phone number. If it's there, that means you were a robocall victim in this case.

Simply fill out the paperwork in the link -- you can do it online or download a paper form -- and your money will be mailed to you.

There is a ticking clock on this. The deadline is Nov. 3.

The settlement website also provides answers to any questions you may have regarding the lawsuit. You also can call (855) 636-6134 for more information (Tap the phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) or write to RMG TCPA Settlement Administrator, P.O. Box 404022, Louisville, KY 40233-4022.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

