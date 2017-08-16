21-year-old Goodyear man accused of attempted murder of his mother

Goodyear police have arrested a 21-year-old man in the alleged attempted murder of his estranged mother.

At around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, August 15, Goodyear police responded to a reported gunshot wound at a home near 152nd Ave. and Pierson Street in Goodyear.

The female victim had called 911 and reported that she had been shot.

The woman was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Two other people were at the home where the shooting occurred, but they were not harmed.

The Goodyear PD SWAT team set up a perimeter but at first had no luck locating a suspect.

But later, upon further investigation, police announced that the estranged son of the victim was a "person of interest" in the case.

After interviewing the subject and serving additional search warrants, 21-year-old Gabriel Anthony Torres was arrested.

He was booked into 4th Avenue jail and is being held on $250,000 bond.

Torres faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and first-degree burglary.

