SLIDESHOW: Where are Arizona's Confederate monuments?

There are six Confederate memorials on state land throughout Arizona. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

There are six Confederate monuments in Arizona, all of which are on state land. Civil Rights leaders are pushing Gov. Doug Ducey to use his influence to have them removed.

[APP USERS: Click here to see the Arizona Confederate monuments]

[MAP: 6 Confederate monuments on Arizona state land]

[SLIDESHOW: Confederate monuments throughout the country]

"It's not my desire or mission to tear down any monuments or memorials," Ducey said Monday, in the wake of racial violence in Charlottesville, VA.

[WATCH RAW VIDEO: Gov. Doug Ducey answers Dennis Welch's questions about Confederate monuments in Arizona]

[MORE RAW VIDEO: African American civic leaders in AZ discuss official NAACP stance against Confederate monuments]

Perhaps the best known of these six monuments sits in Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza, right by the state Capitol. The Memorial to Arizona Confederate Troops was erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1961.

The other Confederate monument in the Phoenix area sits at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary and Cemetery. The Arizona Confederate Veterans Monument was built in 1999 by the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

In Apache Junction there sits a monument on the U.S. 60 at Peralta Road that proclaims that portion of the highway Jefferson Davis Highway in honor of the Confederate president. The United Daughters of the Confederacy placed the marker in 1943.

Northwest of Tucson, there is the monument marking the Battle of Picacho Peak, the westernmost battle of the Civil War. There are battlefield markers in addition to the monument. A plaque announcing the place as a historic site was placed in 1984 by the Children of the Confederacy, United Daughter of the Confederacy and Arizona Historical Society.

On the east side of Tucson, there is a monument to four Confederate soldiers believed to be the only Confederates killed in battle in Arizona. They were killed by Apaches at the Dragoon Springs Station. The Arizona Division, Sons of the Confederate Veterans maintains the site.

Finally, the southernmost Arizona Confederate monument sits in the Historic Cemetery inside Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista. The memorial to Arizona's Confederate veterans sits across from a similar marker honoring Union soldiers.

RELATED STORIES

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.